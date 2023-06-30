NWS logo

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR...SOUTHWESTERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN CASS...UNION...ADAMS...RINGGOLD...EASTERN TAYLOR AND SOUTHERN ADAIR COUNTIES...

At 648 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bridgewater to Benton, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Law enforcement.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Fontanelle, Diagonal, Mount Ayr, Orient, Nodaway Park, Mt Ayr Municipal Airport, Greenfield, Shannon City, Greenfield Municipal Airport, Tingley, Ellston, Sun Valley Lake and Beaconsfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

