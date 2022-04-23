The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Western Worth County in northwestern Missouri...
Northwestern Gentry County in northwestern Missouri...
Southeastern Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri...
* Until 700 PM CDT.
* At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maitland, or
10 miles south of Maryville, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Maryville, Stanberry, Oregon, Ravenwood, Maitland, Fillmore,
Barnard, Conception Junction, Sheridan, Parnell, Bolckow, Graham,
Guilford, Clyde, Gentry, Arkoe, Worth and Conception.
This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 66 and 81.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.