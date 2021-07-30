(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of northwest Missouri.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Worth County in northwestern Missouri...
Northwestern Gentry County in northwestern Missouri...
Eastern Atchison County in northwestern Missouri...
Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri...
* Until 1100 PM CDT.
* At 1004 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bedford to Braddyville to 6 miles southeast of Farragut, moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Maryville, Tarkio, Grant City, Burlington Junction, Hopkins, Ravenwood, Skidmore, Irena, Conception Junction, Sheridan, Parnell, Clearmont, Elmo, Pickering, Westboro, Clyde, Gentry, Arkoe, Worth and Allendale.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.