The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa...
Page County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 515 PM CDT.
* At 442 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stanton to 6 miles northwest of Clarinda to 6 miles south of Blanchard, moving northeast at 65 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Villisca and Stanton around 450 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Clarinda.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.