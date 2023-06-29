(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of southeast Nebraska Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska...
Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska...
Richardson County in southeastern Nebraska...
Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska...
* Until 700 AM CDT.
* At 609 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Elk Creek, or 12 miles southeast of Tecumseh, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Auburn, Stella, Shubert, Nemaha and Brownville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.