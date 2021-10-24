(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning southeastern Holt County.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas...
North central Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri...
Southeastern Holt County in northwestern Missouri...
Andrew County in northwestern Missouri...
* Until 245 PM CDT.
* At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Troy, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
St. Joseph, Savannah, Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Amazonia, Bolckow, Rosendale, Cosby, Severance, Rea, St. Joseph Airport, Bendena, Helena and Fanning.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 29 between mile markers 49 and 67. Interstate 229 between mile markers 7 and 14.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.