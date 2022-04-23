Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
504 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Western Union County in south central Iowa...
Southeastern Adams County in southwestern Iowa...
Northwestern Ringgold County in south central Iowa...
Taylor County in southwestern Iowa...
Southeastern Adair County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 545 PM CDT.
* At 503 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Villisca to 6 miles east of Clarinda to near
Braddyville, moving northeast at 65 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Creston, Corning, Bedford, Lenox, Green Valley Lake, New Market,
Orient, Clearfield, Diagonal, Prescott, Gravity, Cromwell,
Sharpsburg, Shannon City, Kent, Conway, Lake Of Three Fires State
Park, Creston Municipal Airport, Corning Municipal Airport and
Green Valley Lake State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 4073 9491 4073 9493 4089 9493 4128 9433
4108 9423 4080 9429 4058 9491
TIME...MOT...LOC 2203Z 232DEG 56KT 4090 9497 4076 9491 4061 9495
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH