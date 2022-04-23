The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Western Madison County in south central Iowa...
Union County in south central Iowa...
Northern Ringgold County in south central Iowa...
Eastern Taylor County in southwestern Iowa...
Western Clarke County in south central Iowa...
Southeastern Adair County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 730 PM CDT.
* At 641 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Lake Icaria to Lenox to 7 miles north of
Athelstan, moving northeast at 65 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Creston, Winterset, Corning, Lenox, Sun Valley Lake, Green Valley
Lake, Afton, Murray, Orient, Clearfield, Lorimor, Diagonal,
Prescott, Blockton, Tingley, East Peru, Macksburg, Cromwell, Arispe
and Shannon City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.