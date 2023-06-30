The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Worth County in northwestern Missouri...
Northeastern Gentry County in northwestern Missouri...
Northwestern Mercer County in north central Missouri...
Northern Harrison County in north central Missouri...
* Until 730 AM CDT.
* At 651 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Irena to 6 miles southeast of Grant City to 6 miles north of Albany, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Ridgeway, Eagleville, Cainsville, Blythedale, Gentry, Allendale, Pleasanton, Denver, Martinsville and Hatfield.
This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 97 and 114.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.