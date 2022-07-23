The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa...
Harrison County in southwestern Iowa...
Southeastern Burt County in east central Nebraska...
Washington County in east central Nebraska...
* Until 915 PM CDT.
* At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 5 miles east of Tekamah to 4 miles northwest of
Modale to 3 miles east of Blair, moving east at 50 mph.
THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR MONDAMIN, MAGNOLIA, AND MISSOURI
VALLEY.
HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Emergency management.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect
considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.
Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Missouri Valley and Pisgah around 830 PM CDT.
Logan and Magnolia around 835 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Woodbine, Neola, Persia and Minden.
People attending Harrison County Fair should seek safe shelter
immediately!
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 29 between mile markers 68 and 99.
Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 23 and 31.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across Burt County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows!
&&