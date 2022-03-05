THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... WESTERN ADAIR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * UNTIL 415 PM CST. * AT 348 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR LAKE ICARIA, OR 8 MILES NORTHWEST OF CORNING, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENFIELD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN IOWA. && LAT...LON 4103 9485 4112 9492 4143 9458 4127 9438 TIME...MOT...LOC 2148Z 225DEG 47KT 4109 9485 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cass and Adair counties until 4:15 p.m.
