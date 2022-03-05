National Weather Service logo 
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES  HAS ISSUED A

* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...
  SOUTHEASTERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...
  NORTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...
  WESTERN ADAIR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...

* UNTIL 415 PM CST.

* AT 348 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR LAKE ICARIA,
  OR 8 MILES NORTHWEST OF CORNING, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 55 MPH.

  HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.

  SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

  IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE 
           TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
  GREENFIELD.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.

A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN
IOWA.

&&

LAT...LON 4103 9485 4112 9492 4143 9458 4127 9438
TIME...MOT...LOC 2148Z 225DEG 47KT 4109 9485 

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.