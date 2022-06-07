(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cass County in southwestern Iowa, northwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa until 730 PM CDT.
At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Atlantic, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damageto roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near... Cumberland and Lake Anita State Park around 700 PM CDT and Massena around 710 PM CDT.