(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fremont and Page counties.

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa...

Page County in southwestern Iowa...

* Until 1030 PM CDT.

* At 939 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Sidney to near Clarinda, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...

Clarinda around 945 PM CDT.

Braddyville around 955 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

