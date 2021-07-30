(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fremont and Page counties.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa...
Page County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 1030 PM CDT.
* At 939 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Sidney to near Clarinda, moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Clarinda around 945 PM CDT.
Braddyville around 955 PM CDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.