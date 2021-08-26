(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Harrison and Monona counties.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR WESTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT...SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN DODGE AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES...
At 645 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whiting to 4 miles northwest of Tekamah to 8 miles southeast of Uehling, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Onawa and Whiting.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.