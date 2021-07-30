(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Montgomery and Page counties.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa...
Northern Page County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 945 PM CDT.
* At 912 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Stanton to 8 miles southwest of Villisca to 5 miles north of Essex, moving south at 35 mph.
HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Villisca and Essex around 925 PM CDT.
Clarinda around 930 PM CDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.