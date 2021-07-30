(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Nemaha and Otoe counties.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska...
Southeastern Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska...
* Until 1115 PM CDT.
* At 1029 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Talmage, or 28 miles west of Tarkio, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Peru and Auburn.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.