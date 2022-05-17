The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 430 PM CDT.
* At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over College
Springs, or 8 miles southwest of Clarinda, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Page County.