(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Page, Fremont and Mills counties.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa...
Southeastern Mills County in southwestern Iowa...
Northwestern Page County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 945 PM CDT.
* At 902 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Emerson to 4 miles west of Malvern, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Essex and Shenandoah.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.