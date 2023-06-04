National Weather Service logo 
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A

* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...
  SOUTH CENTRAL POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...

* UNTIL 700 PM CDT.

* AT 616 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 5 MILES WEST OF
  OAKLAND, OR 18 MILES EAST OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, MOVING SOUTHWEST AT 15
  MPH.

  HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.

  SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

  IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE 
           TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
  TREYNOR.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.