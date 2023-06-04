THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * UNTIL 700 PM CDT. * AT 616 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 5 MILES WEST OF OAKLAND, OR 18 MILES EAST OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, MOVING SOUTHWEST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... TREYNOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for part of Pottawattamie County until 7 p.m.
