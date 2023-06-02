National Weather Service logo 
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PLEASANT HILL HAS ISSUED A

* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...
  ATCHISON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI...
  NORTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI...

* UNTIL 745 PM CDT.

* AT 717 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR FAIRFAX, OR
  NEAR TARKIO, MOVING NORTHWEST AT 15 MPH.

  HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL.

  SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

  IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
  TARKIO, ROCK PORT, FAIRFAX, WESTBORO, CORNING, INDIAN CAVE STATE
  PARK AND PHELPS CITY.

THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 97 AND 116.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.