...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN DONIPHAN...ATCHISON...HOLT...WESTERN NODAWAY AND
NORTHWESTERN ANDREW COUNTIES...

AT 549 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES WEST OF BLANCHARD TO NEAR RULO, MOVING
SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH.

HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL.

SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO 
         ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
TARKIO, MOUND CITY, ROCK PORT, OREGON, FAIRFAX, BURLINGTON JUNCTION,
MAITLAND, SKIDMORE, FOREST CITY, CRAIG, WHITE CLOUD, GRAHAM,
CLEARMONT, ELMO, BIG LAKE, WESTBORO, WATSON, QUITMAN, FORTESCUE AND
BIGELOW.

THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 68 AND 123.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.

