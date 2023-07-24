...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DONIPHAN...ATCHISON...HOLT...WESTERN NODAWAY AND NORTHWESTERN ANDREW COUNTIES... AT 549 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES WEST OF BLANCHARD TO NEAR RULO, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... TARKIO, MOUND CITY, ROCK PORT, OREGON, FAIRFAX, BURLINGTON JUNCTION, MAITLAND, SKIDMORE, FOREST CITY, CRAIG, WHITE CLOUD, GRAHAM, CLEARMONT, ELMO, BIG LAKE, WESTBORO, WATSON, QUITMAN, FORTESCUE AND BIGELOW. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 68 AND 123. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Andrew cos. until 6:15 a.m.
Ethan Hewett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 killed in Union County accident
- Michael D. Ohnmacht, 66, of Essex, Iowa
- Red Oak woman arrested on theft charge
- Female body discovered in Fremont County
- Kathleen "Kathy" Lorimor, 73 of Farragut
- Presenting the 2023 KMA Softball Conference Awards
- Hot Daddy's Barbecue smokes ShenDig competition
- Page County Attorney Report
- Sandra K. Aparo, 78, of Clarinda, Iowa
- IHSBCA releases All-District picks
Images
Videos
Anniversaries
-
Jul 25