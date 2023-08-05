The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Atchison County in northwestern Missouri..
Holt County in northwestern Missouri...
Southwestern Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri...
* Until 1230 AM CDT.
* At 1149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Craig, or 10 miles northeast of Falls City, moving east at 35 mph.
* HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
* SOURCE...Radar indicated.
* IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Mound City, Oregon, Fairfax, Maitland, Skidmore, Forest City, Craig, Graham, Big Lake, Quitman, Fortescue, Bigelow, Corning, Indian Cave State Park and Iowa Reservation of Kansas and Nebraska. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 71 and 103.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.