THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A

* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...
  NORTH CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...
  SOUTHEASTERN MILLS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...

* UNTIL 430 PM CDT.

* AT 401 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 5 MILES NORTHEAST
  OF RANDOLPH, OR 16 MILES WEST OF RED OAK, MOVING WEST AT 25 MPH.

  HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL.

  SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

  IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
  TABOR AND RANDOLPH. 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.

