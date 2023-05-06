(KMAland) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Fremont and Page counties until 5 p.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa... Southwestern Page County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 500 PM CDT.
* At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles east of Hamburg, or 15 miles east of Nebraska City, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near... Riverton around 430 PM CDT. Farragut around 435 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Shenandoah.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.