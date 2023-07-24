National Weather Service logo 
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT
FOR FREMONT...WESTERN MONTGOMERY...EASTERN MILLS...SOUTHEASTERN
POTTAWATTAMIE AND WESTERN PAGE COUNTIES...

AT 538 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM NEAR MACEDONIA TO 4 MILES SOUTH OF HASTINGS TO 3 MILES
SOUTHEAST OF RANDOLPH TO 2 MILES SOUTHEAST OF SIDNEY, MOVING
SOUTHEAST AT 60 MPH.

HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS.

SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
RED OAK, SHENANDOAH, OAKLAND, MALVERN, SIDNEY, TABOR, CARSON, ESSEX,
FARRAGUT, EMERSON, ELLIOTT, RIVERTON, MACEDONIA, HENDERSON, RANDOLPH,
HASTINGS, THURMAN, IMOGENE, COBURG AND OLD TOWN PARK.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.

