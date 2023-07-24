...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR FREMONT...WESTERN MONTGOMERY...EASTERN MILLS...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE AND WESTERN PAGE COUNTIES... AT 538 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MACEDONIA TO 4 MILES SOUTH OF HASTINGS TO 3 MILES SOUTHEAST OF RANDOLPH TO 2 MILES SOUTHEAST OF SIDNEY, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 60 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RED OAK, SHENANDOAH, OAKLAND, MALVERN, SIDNEY, TABOR, CARSON, ESSEX, FARRAGUT, EMERSON, ELLIOTT, RIVERTON, MACEDONIA, HENDERSON, RANDOLPH, HASTINGS, THURMAN, IMOGENE, COBURG AND OLD TOWN PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Fremont, Montgomery, Mills, Pottawattamie, and Page cos. until 6 a.m.
Ethan Hewett
