The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Mills County in southwestern Iowa... Southwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa... Sarpy County in east central Nebraska... Douglas County in east central Nebraska... Northeastern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 825 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Louisville, or 20 miles south of Omaha, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Cedar Creek around 835 PM CDT. Springfield around 840 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Omaha, Papillion, Offutt AFB, Bellevue, La Vista, Ralston, Council Bluffs and Underwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 29 between mile markers 35 and 63. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 17. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 432 and 454. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Mills, Pottawattamie Counties
Adam Kiesel
