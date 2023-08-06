The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa... Northeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 100 AM CDT.
* At 1235 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Red Oak, moving east at 45 mph.
* HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated.
* IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include... Red Oak, Villisca, Stanton, Coburg, Hepburn, Hacklebarney Woods County Park, and Viking Lake State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.