Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 72F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.