The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  West central Richardson County in southeastern Nebraska...
  Eastern Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska...

* Until 300 PM CDT.

* At 224 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Humboldt, or
  10 miles east of Pawnee City, moving west at 20 mph.

  HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
  Table Rock and Pawnee City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

