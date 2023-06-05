The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Richardson County in southeastern Nebraska... Eastern Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 224 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Humboldt, or 10 miles east of Pawnee City, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Table Rock and Pawnee City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Richardson and Pawnee counties until 3 p.m.
Ethan Hewett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Harlan's Sears switches direction on college dream, set to play for South Dakota State football
- Plaintiffs Speak Out in Suit Against Controversial New NE Law
- Rural Nebraska Faces Outsized Impact of Governor's Budget Vetoes
- Creston woman booked on pair of charges
- Page County board renews liquor license with Jacqueline's
- Pair of suspects booked on multiple charges in Montgomery County
- Suspect booked in Prescott incident
- Stephen F. "Steve" Maher, 78, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Nodaway County woman hurt in wreck
- John R. Welchans, age 75 of Farragut, IA
Images
Videos
Anniversaries
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7