(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of KMAland.
SOUTHEASTERN MADISON...UNION...WESTERN CLARKE AND SOUTHWESTERN
WARREN COUNTIES...
At 541 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Creston, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Osceola, Lakeside Casino, Afton, Murray, New Virginia, Truro, Lorimor, East Peru, Arispe, Thayer, Creston Municipal Airport and Murray Roadside Rest Area. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 32 and 48.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.