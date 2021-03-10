(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a portion of Union County.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Union County and Northwestern Clarke County in south central Iowa...
* Until 600 PM CST.
* At 518 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sun Valley Lake, or 15 miles northeast of Mount Ayr, moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Murray, Thayer and Murray Roadside Rest Area.
This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 38 and 43.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.