National Weather Service logo 
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PLEASANT HILL HAS ISSUED A

* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...
  WESTERN WORTH COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI...
  NORTHEASTERN NODAWAY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI...

* UNTIL 415 PM CST.

* AT 327 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MARYVILLE,
  MOVING NORTHEAST AT 50 MPH.

  HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.

  SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

  IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE 
           TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
  MARYVILLE, GRANT CITY, RAVENWOOD, IRENA, SHERIDAN AND PARNELL. 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN
MISSOURI.

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.

A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN
MISSOURI.

