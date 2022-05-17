(KMAland) -- A Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Ringgold and Taylor Counties until 5:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a...
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Ringgold County in south central Iowa and southeastern Taylor County in Southwest Iowa.
* Until 5:30 pm CDT.
* At 445 pm CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Irena, or 11 miles southwest of Mount Ayr, moving east at 45 mph.
Hazard... 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar Indicated.
IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.
* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MOUNT AYR, SUN VALLEY LAKE, CLEARFIELD, DIAGONAL, KELLERTON, BLOCKTON, TINGLEY, REDDING, ELLSTON, BENTON, MALOY, DELPHOS, ATHELSTAN, BEACONSFIELD AND MT AYR MUNICIPAL AIRPORT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.