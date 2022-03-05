National Weather Service logo 
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PLEASANT HILL HAS ISSUED A

* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...
  SOUTHEASTERN WORTH COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI...
  NORTHEASTERN GENTRY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI...
  NORTHWESTERN HARRISON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI...

* UNTIL 445 PM CST.

* AT 421 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER ALBANY,
  MOVING NORTHEAST AT 55 MPH.

  HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.

  SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

  IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE 
           TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
  ALBANY, EAGLEVILLE, NEW HAMPTON, BLYTHEDALE, DARLINGTON AND
  MARTINSVILLE.

THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 35 IN MISSOURI BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 102 AND
108.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL
AND NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI.

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.

A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL
AND NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI.

