(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Decatur County in south central Iowa, east central Ringgold County in south central Iowa and South central Clarke County in south central Iowa until midnight CDT.
At 1112 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grand River, or 12 miles west of Leon, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
This severe thunderstorm will be near Grand River around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include VanWert. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 17 and 25.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of building.