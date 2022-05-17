The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Shelby County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 1045 PM CDT.
* At 957 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harlan, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Shelby County, including the following locations...
Elk Horn Creek Recreation Area, Jacksonville and Prairie Rose State Park.