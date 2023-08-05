The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Mills County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 1230 AM CDT.
* At 1151 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pacific Junction, or 10 miles southeast of Offutt AFB, moving east at 30 mph.
* HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
* SOURCE...Radar indicated.
* IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Glenwood, Malvern, Tabor, Pacific Junction, Randolph, Hastings, and Imogene. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 24 and 29.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.