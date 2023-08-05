National Weather Service logo 
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Mills County in southwestern Iowa...

* Until 1230 AM CDT.

* At 1151 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pacific Junction, or 10 miles southeast of Offutt AFB, moving east at 30 mph.

* HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

* SOURCE...Radar indicated. 

* IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Glenwood, Malvern, Tabor, Pacific Junction, Randolph, Hastings, and Imogene. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 24 and 29.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

