The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Taylor County in southwestern Iowa...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Braddyville,

or 11 miles west of Bedford, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Bedford, New Market, Clearfield, Blockton, Gravity, Sharpsburg,

Conway, Athelstan, Lake Of Three Fires State Park and Bedford

Municipal Airport.

