(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Union County.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Union County in south central Iowa...
Northwestern Clarke County in south central Iowa...
* Until 1015 PM CDT.
* At 938 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Winterset, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
south central Madison, northeastern Union and northwestern Clarke
Counties, including the following locations... Murray, Murray
Roadside Rest Area, Lorimor and Thayer.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.