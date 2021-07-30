(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Union, Ringgold and Decatur counties.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Decatur County in south central Iowa...
Southeastern Union County in south central Iowa...
Northeastern Ringgold County in south central Iowa...
Southwestern Clarke County in south central Iowa...
* Until 1045 PM CDT.
* At 952 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Lakeside Casino, or 10 miles west of Osceola, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Decatur, southeastern Union, northeastern Ringgold and
southwestern Clarke Counties, including the following locations...
Weldon, Thayer, Grand River, Murray, Murray Roadside Rest Area, Van
Wert and Beaconsfield.
This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 18 and 29.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.