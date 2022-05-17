The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Western Worth County in northwestern Missouri...
Northern Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri...
* Until 500 PM CDT.
* At 410 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Braddyville,
or 16 miles northwest of Maryville, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Burlington Junction, Hopkins, Sheridan, Parnell, Clearmont, Elmo,
Pickering and Braddyville.