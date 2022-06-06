The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Worth County in northwestern Missouri...
Northeastern Gentry County in northwestern Missouri...
Northwestern Harrison County in north central Missouri...
* Until 345 PM CDT.
* At 316 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grant City, or 13 miles north of Albany, moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include...
Grant City, Worth, Allendale, Denver and Martinsville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.