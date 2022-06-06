NWS logo

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Worth County in northwestern Missouri...

Northeastern Gentry County in northwestern Missouri...

Northwestern Harrison County in north central Missouri...

* Until 345 PM CDT.

* At 316 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grant City, or 13 miles north of Albany, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Grant City, Worth, Allendale, Denver and Martinsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

