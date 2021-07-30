(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Worth and Nodaway counties.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Worth County in northwestern Missouri...
Gentry County in northwestern Missouri...
Southwestern Harrison County in north central Missouri...
Southeastern Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri...
Northeastern Andrew County in northwestern Missouri...
* Until 1145 PM CDT.
* At 1057 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grant City to near Ravenwood to near Maryville, moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Stanberry around 1115 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Albany, New Hampton and King City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.