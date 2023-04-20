(KMAland) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for three KMAland counties in Nebraska.
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for: Southeastern Johnson County, Southwestern Nemaha County, West central Richardson County, Pawnee County and Southeastern Gage County.
At 1251 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Liberty, or 16 miles southeast of Beatrice, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
This severe thunderstorm will be near Burchard and Lewiston around 105 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Tecumseh, Table Rock and Elk Creek.