Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

556 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Greene County in west central Iowa...

Webster County in central Iowa...

Eastern Guthrie County in west central Iowa...

Western Wright County in north central Iowa...

Southeastern Humboldt County in north central Iowa...

Western Boone County in central Iowa...

Western Hamilton County in central Iowa...

Northwestern Dallas County in central Iowa...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 556 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Dakota City to Lake Panorama, moving northeast

at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Fort Dodge, Boone, Webster City, Perry, Jefferson, Clarion, Guthrie

Center, Eagle Grove, Ogden, Panora, Gowrie, Lake Panorama, Elm

Lake, Fort Dodge Regional Airport, Boone Speedway, Dayton, Grand

Junction, Stratford, Goldfield and Coalville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

LAT...LON 4198 9389 4154 9450 4164 9455 4267 9422

4291 9381 4291 9362

TIME...MOT...LOC 2256Z 239DEG 29KT 4267 9418 4172 9442

TORNADO...POSSIBLE

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

