Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
556 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Greene County in west central Iowa...
Webster County in central Iowa...
Eastern Guthrie County in west central Iowa...
Western Wright County in north central Iowa...
Southeastern Humboldt County in north central Iowa...
Western Boone County in central Iowa...
Western Hamilton County in central Iowa...
Northwestern Dallas County in central Iowa...
* Until 700 PM CDT.
* At 556 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Dakota City to Lake Panorama, moving northeast
at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Fort Dodge, Boone, Webster City, Perry, Jefferson, Clarion, Guthrie
Center, Eagle Grove, Ogden, Panora, Gowrie, Lake Panorama, Elm
Lake, Fort Dodge Regional Airport, Boone Speedway, Dayton, Grand
Junction, Stratford, Goldfield and Coalville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.
&&
LAT...LON 4198 9389 4154 9450 4164 9455 4267 9422
4291 9381 4291 9362
TIME...MOT...LOC 2256Z 239DEG 29KT 4267 9418 4172 9442
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED