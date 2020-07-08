Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 346
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
940 PM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Northern Kansas
Central and Eastern Nebraska
Southeast South Dakota
* Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 940 PM
until 500 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80
mph likely
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...Lines and clusters of thunderstorms over Nebraska will
spread southeastward overnight across the watch area, with the
potential for widespread strong/damaging winds and hail.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85
statute miles east and west of a line from 5 miles west southwest of
Russell KS to 10 miles north northeast of Norfolk NE. For a complete
depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
(WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT BUTLER DODGE DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA CEDAR COLFAX CUMING MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SEWARD