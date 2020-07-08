National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 346

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

940 PM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Northern Kansas

Central and Eastern Nebraska

Southeast South Dakota

* Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 940 PM

until 500 AM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80

mph likely

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY...Lines and clusters of thunderstorms over Nebraska will

spread southeastward overnight across the watch area, with the

potential for widespread strong/damaging winds and hail.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85

statute miles east and west of a line from 5 miles west southwest of

Russell KS to 10 miles north northeast of Norfolk NE. For a complete

depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update

(WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

BURT                  BUTLER                DODGE                
DOUGLAS               SARPY                 SAUNDERS             
WASHINGTON            

IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

CEDAR                 COLFAX                CUMING               
MADISON               PIERCE                PLATTE               
STANTON               THURSTON              WAYNE                

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  GAGE                  JEFFERSON            
JOHNSON               LANCASTER             NEMAHA               
OTOE                  PAWNEE                RICHARDSON           
SALINE                SEWARD