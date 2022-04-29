NWS logo 
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
160 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

FREMONT               HARRISON              MILLS
MONTGOMERY            PAGE                  POTTAWATTAMIE
SHELBY

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

BURT                  BUTLER                DODGE
DOUGLAS               SARPY                 SAUNDERS
WASHINGTON

IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

COLFAX                CUMING                PLATTE

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  OTOE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BELLEVUE, BLAIR, CLARINDA,
COLUMBUS, COUNCIL BLUFFS, DAVID CITY, DECATUR, DUNLAP, FARRAGUT,
FREMONT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, HARLAN, LA VISTA, LOGAN, LYONS,
MISSOURI VALLEY, NEBRASKA CITY, OAKLAND, OMAHA, PAPILLION,
PLATTSMOUTH, RED OAK, SCHUYLER, SHENANDOAH, SIDNEY, TABOR,
TEKAMAH, WAHOO, WEST POINT, WISNER, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.