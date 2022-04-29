THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 160 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT HARRISON MILLS MONTGOMERY PAGE POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT BUTLER DODGE DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA COLFAX CUMING PLATTE IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS OTOE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BELLEVUE, BLAIR, CLARINDA, COLUMBUS, COUNCIL BLUFFS, DAVID CITY, DECATUR, DUNLAP, FARRAGUT, FREMONT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, HARLAN, LA VISTA, LOGAN, LYONS, MISSOURI VALLEY, NEBRASKA CITY, OAKLAND, OMAHA, PAPILLION, PLATTSMOUTH, RED OAK, SCHUYLER, SHENANDOAH, SIDNEY, TABOR, TEKAMAH, WAHOO, WEST POINT, WISNER, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.
Severe thunderstorm watch for Montgomery, Page, Shelby counties extended
Adam Kiesel
