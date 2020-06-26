National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 308

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

750 PM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Southern Iowa

Northern and western Kansas

North-central and northwestern Missouri

Southern Nebraska

* Effective this Friday night and Saturday morning from 750 PM

until 400 AM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

SUMMARY...Multiple areas of thunderstorms should develop and pose a

severe threat across the watch area into the overnight hours.

Convective coverage is expected to increase considerably after dark

as the supportive low-level jet strengthens. Damaging gusts and

sporadic hail are the main concerns. One or two convective

complexes may evolve and shift southeastward into southern parts of

the watch area tonight with a locally maximized wind-damage threat

as well.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 65

statute miles north and south of a line from 25 miles southwest of

Goodland KS to 20 miles north northeast of Kirksville MO. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

FREMONT               MILLS                 MONTGOMERY           
PAGE                     ADAMS                TAYLOR 

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  GAGE                  JEFFERSON            
JOHNSON               LANCASTER             NEMAHA               
OTOE                  PAWNEE                RICHARDSON           
SALINE                

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR              
LUCAS                 MONROE                RINGGOLD             
UNION                 WAYNE                 


IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN             
CLINTON               DEKALB                GENTRY               
HOLT                  NODAWAY               WORTH