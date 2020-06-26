Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 308
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
750 PM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Southern Iowa
Northern and western Kansas
North-central and northwestern Missouri
Southern Nebraska
* Effective this Friday night and Saturday morning from 750 PM
until 400 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Multiple areas of thunderstorms should develop and pose a
severe threat across the watch area into the overnight hours.
Convective coverage is expected to increase considerably after dark
as the supportive low-level jet strengthens. Damaging gusts and
sporadic hail are the main concerns. One or two convective
complexes may evolve and shift southeastward into southern parts of
the watch area tonight with a locally maximized wind-damage threat
as well.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 65
statute miles north and south of a line from 25 miles southwest of
Goodland KS to 20 miles north northeast of Kirksville MO. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT MILLS MONTGOMERY PAGE ADAMS TAYLOR IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA APPANOOSE CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MONROE RINGGOLD UNION WAYNE
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN CLINTON DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH