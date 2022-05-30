Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 296
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
955 PM CDT Mon May 30 2022
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Southwest and Central Iowa
Central and Northeast Kansas
Northwest Missouri
Far Southeast Nebraska
* Effective this Monday night and Tuesday morning from 955 PM
until 400 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms will continue to develop along an
advancing cold front through the late evening and overnight hours.
Large hail and damaging winds are expected to the primary hazards.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60
statute miles east and west of a line from 25 miles northwest of
Waterloo IA to 50 miles south southeast of Salina KS. For a complete
depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
(WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN IOWA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT MONTGOMERY PAGE IN NEBRASKA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA NEMAHA PAWNEE RICHARDSON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA
CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION RINGGOLD UNION WARREN WAYNE IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON GREENE GUTHRIE