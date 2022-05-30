National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 296

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

955 PM CDT Mon May 30 2022

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Southwest and Central Iowa

Central and Northeast Kansas

Northwest Missouri

Far Southeast Nebraska

* Effective this Monday night and Tuesday morning from 955 PM

until 400 AM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms will continue to develop along an

advancing cold front through the late evening and overnight hours.

Large hail and damaging winds are expected to the primary hazards.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60

statute miles east and west of a line from 25 miles northwest of

Waterloo IA to 50 miles south southeast of Salina KS. For a complete

depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update

(WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN             
DEKALB                GENTRY                HOLT                 
NODAWAY               WORTH

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN IOWA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

FREMONT               MONTGOMERY            PAGE                 

IN NEBRASKA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

NEMAHA                PAWNEE                RICHARDSON   


IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA
CLARKE                DECATUR               LUCAS                
MADISON               MAHASKA               MARION               
RINGGOLD              UNION                 WARREN               
WAYNE                 

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS                 
TAYLOR                

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               GREENE                GUTHRIE







