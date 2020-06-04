National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 255

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

1130 PM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

southwestern Iowa

northeastern Kansas

northwestern Missouri

southeastern Nebraska

* Effective this Thursday night and Friday morning from 1130 PM

until 500 AM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are forecast to increase in coverage and

intensity over the next couple of hours across southeastern Nebraska

and northeastern Kansas, and eventually will spread

east-southeastward into northwestern Missouri. The storms will be

accompanied by potential for locally damaging winds and large hail.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85

statute miles north and south of a line from 10 miles southwest of

Beatrice NE to 20 miles south southeast of Chillicothe MO. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

FREMONT               MILLS                 MONTGOMERY           
PAGE                  

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

SARPY                 

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  JOHNSON               NEMAHA               
OTOE                  PAWNEE                RICHARDSON   

        
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN             
CLINTON               DEKALB                GENTRY               
HOLT                  NODAWAY               WORTH