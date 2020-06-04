Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 255
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
1130 PM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
southwestern Iowa
northeastern Kansas
northwestern Missouri
southeastern Nebraska
* Effective this Thursday night and Friday morning from 1130 PM
until 500 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are forecast to increase in coverage and
intensity over the next couple of hours across southeastern Nebraska
and northeastern Kansas, and eventually will spread
east-southeastward into northwestern Missouri. The storms will be
accompanied by potential for locally damaging winds and large hail.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85
statute miles north and south of a line from 10 miles southwest of
Beatrice NE to 20 miles south southeast of Chillicothe MO. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT MILLS MONTGOMERY PAGE IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA SARPY IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS JOHNSON NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI
ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN CLINTON DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH